South Africa

Joburg EMS warns of fire risks from heaters as temperatures plummet

'Do not in any circumstances leave unattended fires or any other sources of heat'

10 June 2025 - 16:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices. Stock photo.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

With temperatures expected to plunge dramatically in the next couple of weeks, the City of Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) says it is on high alert and monitoring all regions for potential emergencies.

“There are extreme winter weather conditions expected in most parts of the city overnight and towards this weekend, with an early forecast of snowfall in most parts of the city,” said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast a sharp drop in temperatures across eight provinces (excluding Limpopo). The effects are already being felt in the Eastern Cape, where Barkly East has sub-zero temperatures and snow. In KwaZulu-Natal the N2 highway has been closed in the southern regions due to heavy snow.

As bitter cold sets in, Mulaudzi has urged Johannesburg residents to be cautious when using heating devices.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices like heaters, bonfires, paraffin stoves and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent fires,” he said.

IN PICS | 'No need for a lazy mindset': outdoor workers layer up for Jozi cold snap

In the city of gold, everyone needs to hustle to making a living no matter the weather.
News
2 hours ago

The warning comes in the wake of a tragic fire incident in early May in Mayfair, Johannesburg, where four children under the age of two died after a house caught alight. Preliminary investigations suggest a heating device may have caused the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be a heating device which was in use before the fire started. Our fire investigation team is on site conducting preliminary investigations,” said Mulaudzi at the time.

With more cold days ahead, Joburg EMS said it has ramped up its response measures.

“We remain on high alert, with our disaster management monitoring teams, in all seven regions of the city,” said Mulaudzi.

As the cold front continues to move across the country, authorities are appealing for heightened vigilance.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Below-normal rainfall forecast for late winter, spring: farmers urged to prepare

While above-normal rainfall is anticipated during midwinter for the southwestern parts of the country and eastern coastal areas, the rest of the ...
News
5 hours ago

Scholar transport swept away by floodwater in Eastern Cape, 3 pupils rescued

A 22-seater scholar transport bus which was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was swept away by rising water levels at ...
News
4 hours ago

Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled

Severe flooding has affected Mthatha and surrounding areas, with heavy snow also affecting other parts of the Eastern Cape.
News
4 hours ago

Traffic alerts across Eastern Cape as winter cold snap worsens

The Eastern Cape transport department issued multiple weather-related traffic alerts to motorists on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

Electricity outages in KZN and Eastern Cape as winter weather bites

Eskom's technical teams are battling weather-related outages in several regions in  KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
News
6 hours ago

Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  2. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  3. Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst South Africa
  4. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  5. Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents’ car without permission South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting