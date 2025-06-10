With temperatures expected to plunge dramatically in the next couple of weeks, the City of Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) says it is on high alert and monitoring all regions for potential emergencies.
“There are extreme winter weather conditions expected in most parts of the city overnight and towards this weekend, with an early forecast of snowfall in most parts of the city,” said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast a sharp drop in temperatures across eight provinces (excluding Limpopo). The effects are already being felt in the Eastern Cape, where Barkly East has sub-zero temperatures and snow. In KwaZulu-Natal the N2 highway has been closed in the southern regions due to heavy snow.
As bitter cold sets in, Mulaudzi has urged Johannesburg residents to be cautious when using heating devices.
“Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices like heaters, bonfires, paraffin stoves and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent fires,” he said.
Joburg EMS warns of fire risks from heaters as temperatures plummet
'Do not in any circumstances leave unattended fires or any other sources of heat'
Image: 123RF/belchonock
IN PICS | 'No need for a lazy mindset': outdoor workers layer up for Jozi cold snap
The warning comes in the wake of a tragic fire incident in early May in Mayfair, Johannesburg, where four children under the age of two died after a house caught alight. Preliminary investigations suggest a heating device may have caused the fire.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be a heating device which was in use before the fire started. Our fire investigation team is on site conducting preliminary investigations,” said Mulaudzi at the time.
With more cold days ahead, Joburg EMS said it has ramped up its response measures.
“We remain on high alert, with our disaster management monitoring teams, in all seven regions of the city,” said Mulaudzi.
As the cold front continues to move across the country, authorities are appealing for heightened vigilance.
TimesLIVE
