South Africa

Scholar transport swept away by floodwater in Eastern Cape, 3 pupils rescued

Santaco said exact number of pupils on board cannot be confirmed

10 June 2025 - 13:21
The driver had allegedly contacted the vehicle owner earlier in the morning to request assistance as the vehicle was stuck. File image.
Image: Werner Hills

A 22-seater scholar transport bus which was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was swept away by rising water levels at the Efata Bridge.

This is as a cold front has brought snow, freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions to several parts of the country.

According to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) the scholar transport bus is affiliated with one of its members.

The driver had allegedly contacted the vehicle owner earlier in the morning to request assistance as the vehicle was stuck.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebels Phala said by the time help arrived, water had engulfed the bridge

Phala said at this stage the exact number of pupils on board cannot be confirmed as it is examination season and pupils attend school according to varying timetables.

“Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least three pupils clinging to trees and calling for help. They have since been rescued. Emergency personnel are on site and are working urgently to manage the situation and carry out all other rescues where possible,” she said.

“Santaco is deeply concerned about the incident and expresses its hopes for a safe and speedy resolution. We commend the efforts of the emergency services and urge the public to allow them the space and support they need to carry out their work effectively.” 

TimesLIVE

