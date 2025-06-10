School transport driver sentenced to life for raping a 16-year-old pupil

Almost five years after raping a 16-year old pupil, the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday sentenced Retshidisitsoe Moletsane, 39, a scholar transport driver, to life imprisonment.
The court further ordered that the accused be registered in the National Register for Sexual Offences and declared unsuitable to work with children.
According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the incident occurred in November 2020.
“On the day of the incident, the victim finished writing her exam and went to wait for the other children in the taxi. The driver then followed her and undressed her, undressed himself and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim. He threatened that if she didn’t cooperate, he would call other drivers to also rape her,” Mjonondwane said.
She said on another occasion during the same month, Moletsane took the victim from school and instead of dropping her off at home, he raped her again.
“The victim thereafter requested to use the bathroom, the accused then followed her and raped her again. After a few months, the mother of the victim noticed some changes in the child’s behaviour, and the victim also attempted suicide several times.She collapsed at school, and eventually related the incident to her mother,” said Mjonondwane.
Regional court prosecutor Mmakgadi Mangena said the accused demonstrated no remorse for his actions. The prosecutor highlighted a grave betrayal of trust, especially considering that the victim’s mother trusted the accused to transport her to and from school, but he took advantage of her. She further argued that the only appropriate sentence for someone who abused his position is life imprisonment.
“We hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice and will be a step towards healing. We applaud Ms Mangena and investigating officer Sgt Kunene for playing a crucial role in upholding the rights and safety of the most vulnerable,” Mjonondwane said.
School transport driver sentenced to life for raping a 16-year-old pupil
Image: 123RF/fotokita
