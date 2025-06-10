South Africa

Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN

10 June 2025 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
Image: Transport Department

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) has closed a section of the N2 due to snowfall around Kokstad and Port Shepstone.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: "To save lives, we have decided to completely close the road between Kokstad and Pietemaritzburg and between Tacoma to Reit.

"We urge motorists and the public to avoid the area at all costs by delaying their trips leading to Kokstad as trucks are stuck and creating huge congestion.

"The RTI team is working with traffic police from Kokstad and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities to redirect motorists and clear the snow."

RTI officials are monitoring major routes in consultation with the N3 toll concession. The focus is on the N2 Kokstad and Port Shepstone, N3 between Harrismith, the Tugela toll, the regional road between Kokstad and Underberg, Ingeli and N3 Mooi River.

Motor graders are being readied to remove snow before it accumulates to more than 30cm in depth on roads.

The province has received three orange level 6 warnings for disruptive snow, torrential rain and gale-force winds in the southern parts.

Duma said the government was interacting with the SA Weather Service to stay up to date and ensure its response is effective.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives ...
News
3 days ago

Snow forecast for Cape next week as cold front hits several areas

A cold front is expected to bring a big drop in temperatures, rain and even snow to parts of the country from Sunday evening into Monday.
News
4 days ago

KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon

Disaster management teams have been activated in KwaZulu-Natal to respond to rain and extreme cold conditions expected at the weekend, and snowfall ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  2. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses the finish line at the marathon South Africa
  3. Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst South Africa
  4. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  5. Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents’ car without permission South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump backs arrest of California's Newsom amid LA protests | REUTERS
LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...