The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) has closed a section of the N2 due to snowfall around Kokstad and Port Shepstone.
KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: "To save lives, we have decided to completely close the road between Kokstad and Pietemaritzburg and between Tacoma to Reit.
"We urge motorists and the public to avoid the area at all costs by delaying their trips leading to Kokstad as trucks are stuck and creating huge congestion.
"The RTI team is working with traffic police from Kokstad and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities to redirect motorists and clear the snow."
RTI officials are monitoring major routes in consultation with the N3 toll concession. The focus is on the N2 Kokstad and Port Shepstone, N3 between Harrismith, the Tugela toll, the regional road between Kokstad and Underberg, Ingeli and N3 Mooi River.
Motor graders are being readied to remove snow before it accumulates to more than 30cm in depth on roads.
The province has received three orange level 6 warnings for disruptive snow, torrential rain and gale-force winds in the southern parts.
Duma said the government was interacting with the SA Weather Service to stay up to date and ensure its response is effective.
TimesLIVE
Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN
Image: Transport Department
The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) has closed a section of the N2 due to snowfall around Kokstad and Port Shepstone.
KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: "To save lives, we have decided to completely close the road between Kokstad and Pietemaritzburg and between Tacoma to Reit.
"We urge motorists and the public to avoid the area at all costs by delaying their trips leading to Kokstad as trucks are stuck and creating huge congestion.
"The RTI team is working with traffic police from Kokstad and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities to redirect motorists and clear the snow."
RTI officials are monitoring major routes in consultation with the N3 toll concession. The focus is on the N2 Kokstad and Port Shepstone, N3 between Harrismith, the Tugela toll, the regional road between Kokstad and Underberg, Ingeli and N3 Mooi River.
Motor graders are being readied to remove snow before it accumulates to more than 30cm in depth on roads.
The province has received three orange level 6 warnings for disruptive snow, torrential rain and gale-force winds in the southern parts.
Duma said the government was interacting with the SA Weather Service to stay up to date and ensure its response is effective.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month
Snow forecast for Cape next week as cold front hits several areas
KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos