South Africa

Traffic alerts across Eastern Cape as winter cold snap worsens

10 June 2025 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Snow and rain has been experienced in a wide area of the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Snow and rain has been experienced in a wide area of the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lukassek

The Eastern Cape transport department issued multiple weather-related traffic alerts to motorists on Tuesday.

People travelling between Johannesburg and East London are advised to detour in Aliwal North towards Burgersdorp via the R58, then from Burgersdorp towards Steynsburg along the R56 via Hennings Cross. From Steynsburg towards Nxuba (Cradock) via Hofmeyr along the R390 and then Nxuba towards Komani (Queenstown) via the R61 and vice versa. This detour will be about 379km.

The Barkly Pass on the R58 between Elliot and Barkly East is closed. There are also reports of a truck and trailer blocking the R58 between Lady Grey and Barkly East close to the Dordrecht turn-off that has led to multiple vehicles getting stuck between Lady Grey and Barkly East.

The Cala Pass on the R410 has multiple fallen trees on a few positions on the pass. Authorities are clearing them for traffic flow.

The Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Aliwal North is open for traffic, as is the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba and the Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Electricity outages in KZN and Eastern Cape as winter weather bites

Eskom's technical teams are battling weather-related outages in several regions in  KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
News
2 hours ago

Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma is urging people not to drive in areas where snowfall has hit the ground.
News
6 hours ago

'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives ...
News
3 days ago

KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon

Disaster management teams have been activated in KwaZulu-Natal to respond to rain and extreme cold conditions expected at the weekend, and snowfall ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  2. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses the finish line at the marathon South Africa
  3. Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst South Africa
  4. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  5. Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents’ car without permission South Africa

Latest Videos

Wagner Group leaves Mali, replaced by Moscow-backed Africa Corps • FRANCE 24 ...
Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS