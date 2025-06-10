People travelling between Johannesburg and East London are advised to detour in Aliwal North towards Burgersdorp via the R58, then from Burgersdorp towards Steynsburg along the R56 via Hennings Cross. From Steynsburg towards Nxuba (Cradock) via Hofmeyr along the R390 and then Nxuba towards Komani (Queenstown) via the R61 and vice versa. This detour will be about 379km.
The Barkly Pass on the R58 between Elliot and Barkly East is closed. There are also reports of a truck and trailer blocking the R58 between Lady Grey and Barkly East close to the Dordrecht turn-off that has led to multiple vehicles getting stuck between Lady Grey and Barkly East.
The Cala Pass on the R410 has multiple fallen trees on a few positions on the pass. Authorities are clearing them for traffic flow.
The Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Aliwal North is open for traffic, as is the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba and the Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg.
Traffic alerts across Eastern Cape as winter cold snap worsens
The Eastern Cape transport department issued multiple weather-related traffic alerts to motorists on Tuesday.
