South Africa

Two women in custody for 'beating friend to death over R1,000 theft'

10 June 2025 - 16:11 By Sowetan Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Image: Supplied

Two women have been remanded in custody for the alleged murder of their friend, who they accused of stealing R1,000 in Mpumalanga.

Lungile Khumalo, 25, and Queen Nhleko, 26, appeared in the Standerton magistrate's court on Monday. Their case was postponed to June 18 for a formal bail application.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said: “The incident took place on June 6 at Sakhile. It is alleged that a 35-year-old woman was walking with her male friend when they were stopped by the two women who were friends with the victim [woman].

“They accused her of stealing R1,000 at a party they attended together.

“The suspects reportedly took the victim and her male friend to a shack belonging to one of the suspect's boyfriend and upon arrival started assaulting them using an electric cable cord, shovel and further used a knife to stab them while demanding their money.”

Ndubane said after realising that the woman was unconscious, the suspects took her to a clinic.

“The woman was certified dead. She had a knife wound on her back, bruises and a swollen head. Police were called to the scene and the suspects were arrested. They are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Sangoma implicated in toddler's murder makes U-turn on bail

Lawyer reveals Khoanyana wasn't aware of his rights when he wanted to plead guilty
News
4 days ago

Manhunt continues for second suspect in Olorato Mongale murder case

Police are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, the remaining suspect implicated in the murder of 30-year-old student, Olorato Mongale.
News
5 days ago

Boyfriend helped look for lover he allegedly killed

A Soweto man allegedly killed his girlfriend of two months, then helped her worried family look for her while her decomposing body was under the bed ...
News
1 week ago

Soweto woman flees after angry mob threatens to burn neighbouring shack where body was found

A Soweto woman was forced to pack her bags and flee her home in Protea South as an enraged community wanted to burn her neighbour’s shack, where the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Two Mpumalanga women to appear in court for allegedly killing friend over R1,000 South Africa
  2. Cape Town law enforcement officer arrested for 'kidnapping, extortion, murder' South Africa
  3. One of alleged hitmen in Sindiso Magaqa murder pleads guilty Politics

Most read

  1. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  2. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  3. Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst South Africa
  4. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  5. Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents’ car without permission South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting