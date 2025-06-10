South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Operation Dudula in court over xenophobia allegations

10 June 2025 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday hearing a legal challenge against the conduct of Operation Dudula and some of its office-bearers.

The application by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, the Inner City Federation and Abahlali BaseMjondolo wants to stop Operation Dudula from, among other things, intimidating, harassing or assaulting individuals its followers identify as being foreign nationals.

