South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

10 June 2025 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst

"My wife told me I should apologise to the whole of South Africa."
News
1 day ago

POLL | Is skipping a court day by advocate Mnisi insensitive to the Meyiwa family waiting for justice?

Your take on Meyiwa murder trial advocate's latest action?
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Judge’s comments crossed line that could have put credibility of judiciary in question

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has apologised for remarks he made in court
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Meyiwa judge asked to retract generalised race-based remarks

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has been urged to withdraw his “unfortunate” remarks directed at a defence lawyer.
News
4 days ago
