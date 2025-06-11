South Africa

Eight bodies recovered from school bus swept away by Mthatha floods

11 June 2025 - 15:53 By Siyanda Mthethwa
The R61 from Mthatha to Ngcobo near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday morning due to flooding after a night of heavy rain. The N2 to Kokstad near Emakhaphetshwini outside Mthatha was also flooded.
Image: Lulamile Feni

At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, officials said on Wednesday.

South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.

“It is a sad thing and the search is still going on,” Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha told Newzroom Afrika.

Three children were rescued from the bus, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said.

“President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents,” a statement said.

Flooding has become more common and severe in South Africa as the impacts of climate change are felt.

A storm on the east coast in April 2022 killed about 400 people and left thousands homeless.

Reuters

