Mother and son shot and killed in Durban

11 June 2025 - 21:14 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A woman in her 60s and a male in his 30s,believed to be her son, were shot and killed on Wednesday night.
Image: Supplied

A mother and son were killed in a shooting incident in Hillary, near Durban, on Wednesday evening.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at about 7.45pm on Wednesday evening, their crew responded to numerous calls about a shooting incident on Sarnia Road, near Stella Road in the Hillary area.

“On arrival, paramedics found the SAPS already in attendance and were shown into a house. Paramedics found two people, believed to be a mother in her 60s and a male, believed to be her son, in his 30s, who had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. Paramedics assessed both of them. However, they showed no signs of life, and both were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and would be investigating further.

Shock over fatal shooting of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela

The Stellenbosch municipality has expressed shock and sadness over the fatal shooting of former deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela.
Politics
1 day ago

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after on-duty cop gunned down

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators in the fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Phakane, Pienaar, on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Reward offered after 4 killed, 3 hurt in taxi-related shooting in Cape Town

Western Cape detectives are investigating four murders and three attempted murders after a shooting at the old taxi rank in Mfuleni in Cape Town ...
News
5 days ago
