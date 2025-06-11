South Africa

Peanut butter maker to pay R500k penalty for contaminated products

Uncertified trucks and trailers used to import products from Malawi, Zambia

11 June 2025 - 16:00 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A peanut butter manufacturer has paid a R500,000 penalty for contaminated, decayed and impure groundnuts and byproducts.
A peanut butter manufacturer has paid a R500,000 penalty for contaminated, decayed and impure groundnuts and byproducts.
Image: Getty Images

Peanut butter manufacturer House of Natural Butters has agreed to pay an administrative fine of R500,000 after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) received recall notifications in February 2024 from Dis-Chem and Pick n Pay due to elevated levels of aflatoxin found in certain peanut butter.

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the NCC found that the affected products had higher than legally acceptable levels of aflatoxin as set out under R1145 Regulation Governing Tolerance of Fungus-Produced Toxins in foodstuffs.

Ntaba said their investigation found that between May and November 2023, House of Natural Butters imported and supplied contaminated, decayed and impure groundnuts and byproducts to South African consumers through various retailers.

In its ruling the National Consumer Tribunal noted that the manufacturer imported the products from Malawi and Zambia using trucks and trailers, via land borders and port entries. It said the trucks and trailers did not have the requisite certificates of acceptability required for the transportation of food.

“Laboratory tests results from various accredited food testing laboratories established that the products were contaminated, decayed and impure,” said Ntaba.

Justice for diner who ingested needle in hamburger

A four-year wait for justice is a bitter pill to swallow for a restaurant patron who ingested a needle while eating a hamburger with her husband at ...
News
3 days ago

The NCC further mentioned that another manufacturer of peanut butter implicated in this matter is still being investigated.

The tribunal has confirmed a settlement agreement entered into between the NCC and the House of Natural Butters trading as Eden All Butters (House of Natural Butter).

In terms of this settlement, House of Natural Butters has agreed to pay an administrative fine of R500,000.

“The NCC welcomes this consent order as it brings this matter against House of Natural Butters to a finality,” said acting NCC commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

“It is incumbent upon suppliers of food products in the South African market to ensure strict compliance with food safety regulations and the Consumer Protection Act.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South African macadamia farmers eye Asian markets after US tariff jolt

The US is South Africa's second largest macadamia market.
News
6 hours ago

Reduce food prices and add food wastage laws, urges anti-hunger movement

Food is bought after transport and electricity, which means families will underspend on food by a minimum of 45%
News
1 week ago

Ivory Coast raises projected cashew output as threatened tariffs hit exports

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cashew grower, has raised its projected output to 1.3-million metric tons from 1.15-million tons even as potential ...
News
1 month ago

Government’s VAT-free offal offer is not best nutritional choice: report

Critics say zero-rating frozen chicken portions, peanut butter and margarine would be more cost-effective and nutritious as sources of protein and ...
News
2 months ago

Girl Scouts sued over alleged heavy metals, pesticides in cookies

The Girl Scouts are being sued by US consumers over the alleged presence of “heavy metals” and pesticides in its popular Thin Mints and other cookies.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa
  2. Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN South Africa
  3. Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN South Africa
  4. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  5. Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled South Africa

Latest Videos

Russian attacks kill three as drones hit Kharkiv
Scores Of Casualties After Russian Drones Hit Kharkiv