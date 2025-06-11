After months of frustration for motorists, the transport department has confirmed the country’s only driver’s licence card printing machine is now up and running.
The machine broke down on February 5, halting production and creating a backlog of 747,748 licence cards.
Gauteng leads the list with more than 250,000 outstanding cards, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
To catch up, the Driving Licence Card Agency will extend staff working hours — but the backlog also depends on how many new orders arrive each day.
With long waits, outdated systems and only one card printing machine serving the country, is it time for a complete rethink?
POLL | Is it time for the government to rethink how we issue driver’s licences?
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter
After months of frustration for motorists, the transport department has confirmed the country’s only driver’s licence card printing machine is now up and running.
The machine broke down on February 5, halting production and creating a backlog of 747,748 licence cards.
Gauteng leads the list with more than 250,000 outstanding cards, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
To catch up, the Driving Licence Card Agency will extend staff working hours — but the backlog also depends on how many new orders arrive each day.
With long waits, outdated systems and only one card printing machine serving the country, is it time for a complete rethink?
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online
KZN government says five municipalities are ready to roll out Aarto
Biometrics - data security made convenient
Printer back online after driving licence backlog grows to 350,000 cards
Process to get new driver’s licence machines takes off
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos