South Africa

POLL | Is it time for the government to rethink how we issue driver’s licences?

11 June 2025 - 12:12 By TimesLIVE
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has announced her department is heading to court to block the tender for the new driving licence card printing machine. File photo.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

After months of frustration for motorists, the transport department has confirmed the country’s only driver’s licence card printing machine is now up and running.

The machine broke down on February 5, halting production and creating a backlog of 747,748 licence cards.

Gauteng leads the list with more than 250,000 outstanding cards, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

To catch up, the Driving Licence Card Agency will extend staff working hours — but the backlog also depends on how many new orders arrive each day.

With long waits, outdated systems and only one card printing machine serving the country, is it time for a complete rethink?

Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online

A new payment gateway launched by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in collaboration with FNB aims to alleviate stress, queues and ...
Motoring
3 years ago

KZN government says five municipalities are ready to roll out Aarto

The KwaZulu-Natal government says five municipalities in the province are ready to implement the Administration of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) ...
News
3 years ago

Biometrics - data security made convenient

Bruce Gorton recently spoke to Greg Sarrail, Vice President, Solutions Business Development, at Lumidigm, about biometrics, and the advantages the ...
News
11 years ago

Printer back online after driving licence backlog grows to 350,000 cards

Plans to modernise SA’s driving licence production include virtual cards that could cut processing time from 26 to 10 days.
Motoring
1 year ago

Process to get new driver’s licence machines takes off

The search is on for driving licence card printers nationwide as government switches its reliance from the only breakdown-prone machine in South ...
News
2 years ago
