South Africa

Suspect in Likhona Fose murder expected to appear in court

11 June 2025 - 09:17
Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday. She was found dead a day later.
Image: Gauteng Education

A 39-year-old man questioned by police in the case of Likhona Fose, 14, is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

The man has been charged with murder. 

“The police's occult unit has been working to find the perpetrators after the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Fose.

“One person was taken in for questioning on Monday. He was then linked to the murder and charged,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

Fose's mutilated body was found in an open field by a passer-by who notified the police in Durban Deep. 

TimesLIVE 

