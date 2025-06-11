South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Operation Dudula in court over xenophobia allegations

11 June 2025 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Gauteng High Court is on Wednesday hearing a legal challenge regarding the conduct of Operation Dudula and some of its office-bearers.

The application by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, the Inner City Federation and Abahlali BaseMjondolo wants to stop Operation Dudula from, among other things, intimidating, harassing or assaulting individuals its followers identify as being foreign nationals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Xenophobia case against Operation Dudula proceeds

Operation Dudula was taken to court on Tuesday to answer for alleged xenophobia against foreigners but asked the court to postpone the matter, ...
News
19 hours ago

WATCH | Operation Dudula in court over xenophobia allegations

The Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday hearing a legal challenge against the conduct of Operation Dudula and some of its office-bearers.
News
1 day ago

Operation Dudula national organiser to march to the SABC

The national organiser of Operation Dudula, Nico Dumakude, will march to the SABC on May 8.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa
  2. Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN South Africa
  3. Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN South Africa
  4. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  5. Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 11 June 2025
Operation Dudula faces court challenge - 11 June 2025