The Gauteng High Court is on Wednesday hearing a legal challenge regarding the conduct of Operation Dudula and some of its office-bearers.
The application by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, the Inner City Federation and Abahlali BaseMjondolo wants to stop Operation Dudula from, among other things, intimidating, harassing or assaulting individuals its followers identify as being foreign nationals.
WATCH LIVE | Operation Dudula in court over xenophobia allegations
