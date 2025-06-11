South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

11 June 2025 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Judge’s comments crossed line that could have put credibility of judiciary in question

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has apologised for remarks he made in court
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst

"My wife told me I should apologise to the whole of South Africa."
News
2 days ago

POLL | Is skipping a court day by advocate Mnisi insensitive to the Meyiwa family waiting for justice?

Your take on Meyiwa murder trial advocate's latest action?
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa
  2. Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN South Africa
  3. Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN South Africa
  4. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  5. Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 11 June 2025
Operation Dudula faces court challenge - 11 June 2025