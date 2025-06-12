The Lenasia magistrate's court on Thursday granted bail to 10 of the 11 accused in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) R4m fraud and theft case.
“Bail amounts range between R10,000 and R30,000,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
“The fourth accused, Ethiopian national Abenezer Tilahyn, was denied bail after the court ruled he posed a flight risk.”
The case postponed to September 2 for further investigation.
“As part of the bail conditions, the accused are required to surrender their travel documents and are prohibited from interfering with the ongoing investigation or any state witnesses.”
Shumani Khwerana and his 10 co-accused face multiple charges, including cybercrime, fraud and theft.
“It is alleged that they orchestrated a sophisticated scheme involving the creation of fake Sassa profiles, through which over R4m was fraudulently deposited and withdrawn at various Sassa pay points.”
Bail granted to 10 of 11 accused in Sassa fraud and theft case
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
