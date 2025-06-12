South Africa

Death toll rises to 57 after devastating floods in Mthatha

12 June 2025 - 15:27 By Lulamile Feni
A body is carried away after the devastating floods that hammered parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The death toll due to floods in Mthatha and surrounding areas in the Eastern Cape has risen to 57.

Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaking to journalists in Decoligny, where rescuers continued to search for missing bodies on Thursday, said: “It's 57 people who are dead from the report we received this morning”.

“Fifty-seven is not just a number. These are human bodies, some of whom were breadwinners and some of whom were the only children in their families.”

Though not yet confirmed, President Cyril Ramaphosa will reportedly visit Mthatha on Friday.

Daily Dispatch

