'Demoralised and hurt': Eastern Cape farmer's livelihood destroyed in floods

Damage in the hundreds of thousand of rand

12 June 2025 - 18:44
The floods swept through Siphesihle Kwetana's 13ha farm in Mthatha, destroying her piggery, her henhouse and her nursery.
Image: Supplied.

Siphesihle Kwetana, a 30-year-old farm owner in the Eastern Cape, has suffered significant losses after recent floods damaged her farm.

This week the harsh weather destroyed infrastructure and claimed at least 57 lives in the province.

The floods swept through Kwetana's 13ha farm in Mthatha, destroying her piggery, and flooding her henhouse and nursery, resulting in the loss of 70 pigs and 40 piglets, 750 chickens and 1,000 trays of seedlings. Her  main water pump was damaged beyond repair.

Kwetana said it would cost:

  • R80,000 to repair the henhouse roof;
  • R120,000 to repair the piggery;
  • R110,000 to replace the seedlings; and
  • R18,500 to replace the water pump.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kwetana said 

Image: Supplied.

she had already received orders that had been paid for. “The effects of this disaster are not limited to infrastructure or financial losses; they strike at the heart of the community’s livelihood and wellbeing.

“It also destroyed practical training for students who are doing in-service training. I had to let go of some of the workers. I am demoralised and hurt.”

Kwetana's farm employs:

  • 28 permanent employees;
  • 22 students;
  • four interns; and
  • 12 casual workers.

This is not the first time her farm has been devastated by floods. In 2021 flooding swept through her farm twice. She said she didn't have insurance.

“I don't have plans yet. The money the business makes goes back to the business. I don't see the money, that's why I can't afford insurance. Some months, the business did not make enough money. However, when the business recovers, I will consider getting insurance,” she said.

