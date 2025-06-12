Durban man shoots 80-year-old mom before turning gun on himself

A man shot his 80-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself at their home in Hillary, outside Durban, on Wednesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a medical team responded to a shooting incident on Sarnia Road at 7.45pm.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest after the woman was allegedly shot dead by her son.

The incident comes two days after a Phoenix man allegedly killed his granny, 83, and critically injured his mother at their home on Monday.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the man, whose name is known to TimesLIVE, attacked both women in Hexham.