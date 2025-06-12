South Africa

Durban man shoots 80-year-old mom before turning gun on himself

Two days earlier a Phoenix man allegedly killed his gran and injured his mother

12 June 2025 - 18:15 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A 20-yr-old man is expected in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the death of his grandmother and attempted murder of his mother.
Image: REACTION UNIT OF SA

A man shot his 80-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself at their home in Hillary, outside Durban, on Wednesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a medical team responded to a shooting incident on Sarnia Road at 7.45pm.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest after the woman was allegedly shot dead by her son.

The incident comes two days after a Phoenix man allegedly killed his granny, 83, and critically injured his mother at their home on Monday.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the man, whose name is known to TimesLIVE, attacked both women in Hexham.

Balram said the 83-year-old sustained injuries to the head, body and face and died immediately.

The second victim had her throat slit with a large butcher's knife.

“She was stabilised on scene and remains in a critical condition in hospital,” said Balram.

He said the critically injured woman told RUSA staff her son was allegedly responsible for the attack while paramedics treated her.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police arrested the 20-yr-old man for murder and attempted murder.

He is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

