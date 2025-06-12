Ntshaveni said this was after a report presented by the Ministerial Advisory Council on foodborne illnesses.
“Soweto was specific to determine the exposure but only the children remained in the setting. The possibility that the children consumed food contaminated with organophosphate purchased from a shop remains the most viable explanation.”
The ban will be accompanied by a suite of enforcement measures, while broader consultations are under way to identify safer alternatives to halephirimi that will ensure food security and provide options for farmers.
Meanwhile, Ntshaveni warned residents to remain vigilant as the death toll from floods in the Eastern Cape rose to 57. She said recent weather patterns were unlike what South Africans were accustomed to.
“Due to the severe effects of climate change, we are experiencing extreme snowfall, heavy rainfall, flooding and cold weather that are not normal. Precautions are essential; we do not want to count more victims of these extreme weather conditions.
“We urge everyone to check the weather forecast before travelling, especially during snowfall. We do not want a repeat of what happened when people were trapped at the entry gate to KwaZulu-Natal.”
SowetanLIVE
Government bans import of halephirimi with immediate effect
Image: Thulani Mbele
The cabinet has, with immediate effect, banned the import of the toxic chemical rodenticides, also known as halephirimi, which was allegedly responsible for the deaths of children in Soweto last year.
Giving an update after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the ban aims to prevent future outbreaks.
“Given the submission by the Interministerial Council advised by the Ministerial Advisory Council, the cabinet has approved the ban of organophostate, or halephirimi specifically, and the import of organophosphate or halephirimi,” she said.
