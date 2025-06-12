New clinic launched for taxi drivers in Orange Farm

NPO Rhiza Babuyile and the Gauteng health department have launched a new healthcare facility, Mpathy Clinic, in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, tackling health issues affecting taxi drivers.
The clinic was launched in partnership with the Orange Farm United Taxi Association (Ofuta).
Rhiza healthcare manager Lerato Seheri said the initiative was influenced by the difficulty taxi drivers face in going to clinics due to their tight schedules.
“Taxi drivers avoid going to a clinic because their working conditions don’t allow them the time to wait in long queues,” Seheri said.
“With this new service, they’ll get treatment fast. Quick in and out, no long lines. It’s a quality service built around their reality. The clinic is tailor-made to suit their busy schedules and their pockets. It meets them where they are and provides them with care without disrupting their day.”
The consultation fee will be between R100 and R300.
Seheri said the initiative aligns with the government's “Closing the Gap” Art Campaign, which aims to initiate and retain 1.1-million people on antiretroviral therapy (Art) by December to achieve the 95-95-95 HIV targets.
Beyond HIV, she said the clinic would deal with general health issues affecting men.
“There’s a broader challenge — men’s health in general and how we link men to healthcare services effectively. Men are far less likely than women to engage routine health services and that gap often leads to late diagnoses of preventable or manageable conditions. With this clinic, we’re addressing this gap.”
HIV, Aids, sexually transmitted infections and TB (Hast) programme manager, Mmakobo Gaegake, shared Seheri's sentiments, emphasising the need for a healthcare facility for taxi drivers.
“The launch of the clinic in the taxi rank will assist in bringing health services to the busiest point in Orange Farm. Taxi drivers will work, access health services and continue with their day-to-day life. The clinic will promote healthy living in disadvantaged communities.”
Ofuta welcomed the initiative.
“We’re happy to see this clinic open. It’s something our drivers have needed for a long time. They work long hours, always on the move, and often don’t get the chance to look after their health. Rhiza Babuyile and the department of health heard and saw us and they delivered. This helps not just taxi drivers but everyone who counts on us to keep moving,” said the association’s spokesperson Monty Motsopa.
New clinic launched for taxi drivers in Orange Farm
Image: Supplied.
