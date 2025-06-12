South Africa

R60k reward offer for third suspect in murder of IFP deputy chief whip

12 June 2025 - 10:28
Gauteng police are searching for Zamani Ngila Ximba.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police are offering a R60,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect in the murder of IFP MP and deputy chief whip Khethamabala Sithole.

They are searching for Zamani Ngila Ximba for the shooting of Sithole and the attempted murder of two other party members at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong in Gauteng on May 31.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to call Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo on 082-556-8642 or Capt Abe Montoedi at 082-461-4794, Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or by using the MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

Two other suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on the IFP members. The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

