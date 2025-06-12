Trial date set for Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused Bafana Mahungela

The matter of Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused Bafana Mahungela was on Thursday postponed to October 13 for trial.
The Johannesburg high court last month postponed Mahungela's case until Thursday to allow the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) time to consider representations made by the defence, which had argued the state lacked sufficient evidence to implicate Mahungela and had requested the withdrawal of charges.
However, the office of the DPP decided not to withdraw the charges against Mahungela, 22, who is accused of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the alleged attempted rape of Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, in Sandton on October 29 2023.
“This decision follows a thorough review of representations submitted by the defence,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Advocates Siyabonga Futshana and Leisha Surendra said the prosecution was ready to proceed to trial.
The accused will remain in custody until his next court appearance.
