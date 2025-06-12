South Africa

Trial date set for Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused Bafana Mahungela

Delta Park High School teacher was robbed and murdered in 2023

12 June 2025 - 18:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Mahungela in court after his arrest in connection with the murder of schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts. File image.
Bafana Mahungela in court after his arrest in connection with the murder of schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts. File image.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

The matter of Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused Bafana Mahungela was on Thursday postponed to October 13 for trial.

The Johannesburg high court last month postponed Mahungela's case until Thursday to allow the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) time to consider representations made by the defence, which had argued the state lacked sufficient evidence to implicate Mahungela and had requested the withdrawal of charges.

However, the office of the DPP decided not to withdraw the charges against Mahungela, 22, who is accused of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the alleged attempted rape of Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, in Sandton on October 29 2023.

“This decision follows a thorough review of representations submitted by the defence,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Advocates Siyabonga Futshana and Leisha Surendra said the prosecution was ready to proceed to trial.

The accused will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kluyts murder case awaits decision on representations made by the accused

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday postponed the case of Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused Bafana Mahungela until June 12.
News
4 weeks ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela's case moved to high court

The case against 21-year-old Bafana Mahungela, charged with murdering teacher Kirsten Anne Kluyts, was on Thursday transferred from the Alexandra ...
News
10 months ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Bafana Mahungela, charged with the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail by the Alexandra regional court on Friday after he ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  2. Eight bodies recovered from school bus swept away by Mthatha floods South Africa
  3. Family raised alarm on light aircraft crash which claimed three students South Africa
  4. Suspect in Likhona Fose murder was previously convicted for attempted murder South Africa
  5. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...