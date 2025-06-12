South Africa

Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state

One bakkie was found with more than 600 plants valued at more than R1m

12 June 2025 - 19:13
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
This Isuzu truck valued at R275,000 was seized and forfeited to the state after it was found to be transporting illegal gambling machines in Kuruman.
Image: NPA Communications.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit in the Northern Cape has secured five forfeiture orders with a combined value of just more than R1.1m.

The orders, granted by the Northern Cape high court last Friday, formed part of the ongoing efforts by the state to dismantle organised crime networks by targeting the proceeds and instruments of crime, NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

“The forfeiture orders relate to separate matters in which assets were seized by law enforcement agencies after investigations that linked them to serious criminal offences. These assets have now been permanently forfeited to the state,” he said.

In one order, an Isuzu bakkie valued at R299,900 was forfeited after it was used to transport protected plant species in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act and the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act.

“The vehicle, seized in Upington, was found carrying 506 Monsonia crassicaulis plants (valued at R989,000) and 108 Euphorbia braunsii plants (valued at R479,500). Three suspects were arrested and are appearing before the Upington magistrate's court.”

Porsche and Merc among frozen assets worth R20m linked to irregular Transnet contracts

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago  says the action is part of an investigation into three allegedly irregular contracts for ...
News
6 days ago

In another order, a silver Hyundai Sonata vehicle valued at R110,000 and R7,500 in cash were forfeited after a significant drug seizure in Upington. Police recovered:

  • 9,315 Mandrax pills valued at R931,500;
  • eight packets of tik valued at R603,600; and
  • four packets of cocaine valued at R554,400.

The drugs were found in the presence of the driver and a passenger.

In the third matter, a bronze Toyota Corolla 1.3 Prestige, valued at R132,000 and held at the Philipstown SAPS, was forfeited to the state after being used to transport narcotics. The vehicle concealed drugs inside a tyre, including Mandrax valued at R30,000 and dagga valued at R631,800.

A white Mercedes-Benz valued at R306,300 which was seized in Springbok was forfeited after being used to transport dagga mixed with hydroponic cannabis. The drugs were valued at R80,000.

An Isuzu truck valued at R275,000 was seized and forfeited after it was found transporting illegal gambling machines in Kuruman. Six foreign nationals were arrested, including three Chinese and three Tanzanians. All six were found to be in the country illegally without valid travel documentation.

“These forfeitures mark a decisive and strategic intervention by the NPA and its AFU in disrupting the economic infrastructure that sustains criminal enterprises.”

He said by targeting the vehicles, cash and other assets used in or acquired through criminal activity, the AFU was not only weakening the operational capabilities of organised crime networks but also removing the financial incentives that fuelled repeat offending.

TimesLIVE

