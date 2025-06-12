VW recalls 142 VW Polo and eight Taigo vehicles for passenger airbag fault

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says there is a recall of 142 Volkswagen Polo vehicles and eight Volkswagen Taigo vehicles, as notified by Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA).

“The recall is due to a faulty part in the gas generators of the front passenger airbag module,” the commission said on Thursday.

In the event of an accident with deployment of the front airbag, there may be a reduced protective effect by the front passenger airbag and an increased risk of injury to the passenger, the NCC said.

“Furthermore, the gas generator housing may burst, or components of the gas generator housing may come loose and cause serious or deadly injuries to vehicle occupants.”

The NCC said that, according to the supplier, 141 Polo vehicles were made available for sale nationally from December 20 2022, while one Polo and eight Taigo vehicles were made available for sale from January 29 2024.

Affected consumers are advised to deactivate the front passenger airbag, refrain from using the front passenger seat and submit their vehicle to any VWSA approved dealer for a check and, if necessary, replacement of the affected components.

TimesLIVE