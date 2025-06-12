South Africa

WATCH | Meadowlands residents close roads in protest against ongoing power outage

12 June 2025 - 21:02 By Thandolwethu Radebe and Kabelo Mokoena
After three weeks with no electricity, residents in Meadowlands, Soweto, took to the streets on Wednesday and closed major roads in and out of the area.

On Thursday law enforcement officers showed up and made arrangements between the community members and Eskom.

The affected areas are said to be zones 1, 2 and 3. They came to an agreement that the protesters should clear up blocked roads for Eskom vehicles to have access to the area and fix the power supply. The agreement is that Eskom is to fix the outage by 4pm. The community promised to resume the protest with more enthusiasm if their deadline is not met. 

“If at 4pm Eskom has not arrived, we are closing the roads again” said one protester. 

TimesLIVE

