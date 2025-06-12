South Africa

WATCH | Claims of excessive force by police after pupils arrested for violent school protests

12 June 2025 - 12:05 By TIMESLIVE
Police arresting one of four pupils outside a Jozini school in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday after violent protests. A video of the arrest has gone viral, with claims police used excessive force.
A video of one of four Jozini pupils being arrested in connection with violent school protests in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday is to be used in an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the pupils were arrested for public violence, an alleged attack on police officers and malicious damage to property after disruptive protests outside a Jozini school.

“Reports indicate high school learners from two schools marched to a non-protesting school and staged violent protests at the gate. During the protests, learners damaged police vehicles with stones and also attacked police officers. Four learners, aged between 18 and 20 years were arrested, but were later released into the custody of their parents.”

They are expected to appear in the Ubombo magistrate's court, accompanied by their parents or guardians, on Thursday. 

Netshiunda said police had noted a video which went viral on social media showing police assaulting a pupil as they led him to a police van.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and the authenticity of the video will be investigated, and if police are found to have acted using excessive force, necessary action will be taken.”

He said protest action should not violate the law and police would act decisively to protect lives, livelihood and property.

