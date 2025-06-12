South Africa

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Introducing FlexClub, a smarter way to rent a car

12 June 2025 - 11:06 By Kieno Kammies
FlexClub, led by co-founder Idan Jaan, is Africa’s first prepaid long-term car rental platform. No credit checks, no hidden costs. Just one upfront payment for 30 days or more of fully insured driving.

With many people’s credit records damaged by Covid-19, FlexClub offers a responsible and flexible way to get behind the wheel of a late-model car without taking on debt.

The model also lays the foundation for a more inclusive credit system, where access is based on real behaviour, not outdated scores.

It’s car access made simple, honest and built for real life.

Innovate Africa Founder Kieno Kammies, finds out more about how this model works.

