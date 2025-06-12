South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

12 June 2025 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon

Defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial advocate Charles Mnisi has crossed the finish line, completing the Comrades Marathon.
News
3 days ago

Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst

"My wife told me I should apologise to the whole of South Africa."
News
3 days ago

POLL | Is skipping a court day by advocate Mnisi insensitive to the Meyiwa family waiting for justice?

Your take on Meyiwa murder trial advocate's latest action?
News
5 days ago

Mampara of the week: Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng

Mampara of the week: Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng's racist remarks were misjudged
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  2. Eight bodies recovered from school bus swept away by Mthatha floods South Africa
  3. Family raised alarm on light aircraft crash which claimed three students South Africa
  4. Suspect in Likhona Fose murder was previously convicted for attempted murder South Africa
  5. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa

Latest Videos

Introducing FlexClub, a Smarter Way to Rent a Car
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 12 June 2025