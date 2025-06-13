Blitzbok star Zander Reynders scores big in rugby and engineering

Blitzbok rugby player Zander Reynders is proving you can chase your dreams both on the sports field and in the classroom.
The 24-year-old recently graduated with a degree in computer engineering from the University of Pretoria (UP), just a few days after helping South Africa win gold at the 2025 HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles.
Reynders received his degree during the autumn graduation season in May. He studied in the faculty of engineering, built environment and information technology while playing for UP-Tuks and later the Blitzboks.
“Being part of this squad, standing on that podium in LA, it’s everything I dreamt about when I used to watch these games with my family during December holidays,” said Reynders.
South Africa beat Spain 19-5 in the final. Reynders was playing in only his third tournament as a fully-fledged member of the team, showing that hard work and determination can really pay off.
Reynders made his Blitzbok debut in Cape Town in December 2024 after a training camp in Stellenbosch.
“Standing alongside someone like (Blitzboks co-captain) Impi (Visser), who’s represented both UP and the country with such distinction, inspires me to uphold the same standards,” he said.
He believes that his studies helped him improve as a player. “Engineering taught me to stay calm under pressure and think critically. In a final like that, it’s not just about fitness — it’s about mental clarity,” said Reynders.
Balancing sport and studies was not easy but Reynders says it helped him grow. “That mindset helps on the rugby field too, whether it’s solving a defensive puzzle or executing a set piece,” he said.
Now, with two international titles and a degree, Reynders wants to make a difference on and off the field. “My goal is to live a life of impact,” he said.
“I want to keep contributing to the Blitzboks and embrace every chance to represent South Africa with pride. But I’m also passionate about using my engineering background to drive innovation — especially in areas like sustainable development and conservation.”
He hopes his story inspires other students. “Whether you’re in the lecture hall, on the rugby field, or simply figuring out who you are, I hope my journey shows that hard work, consistency, and support from the right people can take you far,” said Reynders.
Reynders still feels proud to be part of the UP community. “The world needs your energy and your courage. Keep dreaming boldly and acting bravely,” he said.
His message to young people is simple: “Make the most of every opportunity, big or small. Don’t underestimate the power of consistency. Show up every day with purpose and discipline. Surround yourself with people who challenge and support you. Run your own race and trust the process.”
Blitzbok star Zander Reynders scores big in rugby and engineering
Image: Supplied
