Briefing the media in Bloemfontein earlier, Motshega said their arrival had been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges.
The group included 249 soldiers who arrived from Tanzania. They were part of the Sadc Mission in the DRC.
(This is a developing story)
First group of SA troops returning home from DRC touch down at Waterkloof Air Force Base
The SANDF soldiers who were deployed in the DRC had been expected to arrive in Bloemfontein at midday on Friday.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day
The first group of South African soldiers returning home after being deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) touched down at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria on Friday evening, defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga said.
The flight was initially expected to arrive at midday on Friday in Bloemfontein.
Briefing the media in Bloemfontein earlier, Motshega said their arrival had been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges.
The group included 249 soldiers who arrived from Tanzania. They were part of the Sadc Mission in the DRC.
(This is a developing story)
TimesLIVE
RRAD MORE
Group of SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC
Delay in SANDF soldiers' return from DRC yet another example of poor planning: DA
'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos