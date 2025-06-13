South Africa

First group of SA troops returning home from DRC touch down at Waterkloof Air Force Base

The SANDF soldiers who were deployed in the DRC had been expected to arrive in Bloemfontein at midday on Friday.

13 June 2025 - 19:39
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the soldiers who had been deployed to the DRC arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Friday evening. File photo.
Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the soldiers who had been deployed to the DRC arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Friday evening. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

The first group of South African soldiers returning home after being deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) touched down at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria on Friday evening, defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga said.

The flight was initially expected to arrive at midday on Friday in Bloemfontein.

Briefing the media in Bloemfontein earlier, Motshega said their arrival had been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges.

The group included 249 soldiers who arrived from Tanzania. They were part of the Sadc Mission in the DRC.

(This is a developing story)

TimesLIVE

RRAD MORE

Group of SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC

They will land at Bloemspruit air force base in Bloemfontein.
News
9 hours ago

Delay in SANDF soldiers' return from DRC yet another example of poor planning: DA

The DA has expressed dismay at the chaotic scenes in Bloemfontein on Friday where 249 South African soldiers returning from the Democratic Republic ...
Politics
2 hours ago

'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says the midday arrival of the first group of South African National Defence Force troops who ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 78, Ramaphosa to visit on Friday South Africa
  2. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  3. Bail granted to 10 of 11 accused in Sassa fraud and theft case South Africa
  4. Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state South Africa
  5. Government bans import of halephirimi with immediate effect South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News