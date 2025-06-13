South Africa

LISTEN | What is SA's real jobless rate?

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie says it's about 10% — but Duma Gqubule, an adviser on economic development, disagrees and calls it ‘voodoo statistics’

13 June 2025 - 13:57 By TimesLIVE
After Kabelo Khumalo's article “Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%” in Business Day, he sits down with Arena's editor-at-large S'thembiso Msomi to break down the issue further.

Is it true or not? How are we collecting the data and what more do we need to add to the conversation?

Here is how Gerrie Fourie opened the can of worms by calling on South Africa to rethink its unemployment metric, contending that when the vast informal sector is taken into account the headline figure of 32.9% could be closer to 10%.

Some reaction to Fourie's statement:

