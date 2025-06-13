South Africa

'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga

13 June 2025 - 15:35
Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the expected Friday midday arrival of soldiers who had been deployed to the DRC was delayed due to technical and logistical challenges with the contracted airline. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says the midday arrival of the first group of South African National Defence Force troops who were deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges.

The group included 249 troops due to arrive from Tanzania. They were part of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Mission in the DRC.

Motshekga said the troops were expected to fly from Tanzania and their latest estimated arrival was Saturday morning.

“The indication is the arrival has been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges with the contracted airline. We have been assured they are on board and will arrive any time today [Friday] or tomorrow [Saturday].”

Sadc, which is facilitating the flights, had challenges with the contracting airline company.

“They started off the logistics with Tanzanian Airways but now they have moved to Kenyan Airways. Our officers in Tanzania said our soldiers are on board,” she said.

“So what we are expecting now is the arrival, which we don't want to commit — but we are happy that they are on board. They can arrive any time, [it's] five hours from here, but they have not left when we last spoke to them.”

It was disappointing as they had expected their arrival by midday on Friday, she added.

