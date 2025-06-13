Internationally acclaimed drummer Tebogo Louis Moholo-Moholo died on Friday morning after a long illness. He was 85.
“Bra Louis”, as he was affectionately referred to, was born on March 10 1940 in Langa in Cape Town.
“He is considered as one of the most important jazz drummers in South Africa, known for his contribution in furthering and developing the form of free jazz. He is respected throughout the world through his time in exile in London and through playing with the iconic jazz group The Blue Notes,” the family said in a statement.
It said Bra Louis was more than a pioneering musician — he was also a mentor.
“As a drummer, composer and fearless voice for artistic freedom, Louis inspired generations through his groundbreaking contributions to South African and global jazz.
“From the townships of Cape Town to the stages of London and beyond, his rhythms spoke of resistance, liberation and the boundless power of creativity. He was the last surviving member of The Blue Notes, a group that courageously took their music into exile during apartheid, and became a beacon for cultural expression and solidarity through jazz.”
The family said his artistry and spirit were not just heard, but felt deeply across the world.
“We are grateful for the love and support that has already begun to pour in from across the globe.”
The family said details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.
TimesLIVE
Louis Moholo-Moholo, legendary drummer, dies aged 85
Image: TUM Records
