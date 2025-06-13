South Africa

Police appeal for help after road contractor kidnapped in Eastern Cape

13 June 2025 - 12:30 By Jeanette Chabalaa
Themba Ngcobo was abducted on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Eastern Cape police are asking for the public’s help regarding the kidnapping of Themba Victor Ngcobo, who was abducted on Wednesday.

Ngcobo, a project manager, was reportedly working on a multimillion-rand Sanral project to upgrade the R335 between Motherwell and Addo. 

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed police are investigating the kidnapping.

Ngcobo’s father Sello Mofolo said he learnt about his son’s disappearance on Thursday. 

“This is breaking my heart. I called him yesterday [Wednesday] and could not get hold of him. He is someone who would get back to me when he sees I tried calling, but he did not call back.” Mofolo said. 

“He was always telling me his work was not nice any more, but he did not want to go into detail. He just said he wanted to leave what he was doing and now he has been kidnapped.”

According to another Arena publication, The Herald, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had previously spoken out about attacks on the construction project, saying construction mafias had threatened to stop the upgrade and were demanding R450,000 a month in protection fees.

The publication said the road was a vital citrus export route from the Sundays River Valley municipality to Nelson Mandela Bay’s two ports.

Sowetan

