South Africa

People with disabilities excluded from jobs, education: deputy minister

Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala says they remain unemployable even when their disability does not affect their work ability

13 June 2025 - 14:31 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Education and unemployment are still out of reach for most people living with disabilities.
Image: Africa Health Organisation

For thousands of South Africans living with disabilities, gaining access to education and finding employment remains an uphill battle, despite progressive legislation in the country, says deputy minister of employment and labour Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala was addressing a policy dialogue session in Arcadia, Pretoria, on Thursday. The session, titled “Transitioning of persons with disabilities into employment”, was held in collaboration with the EU through its Education for Employability Programme, the department of basic education, department of higher education & training and department of employment and labour.

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala said “despite progressive legislation, people with disabilities still face systemic exclusion from education and employment.

“A small number of people with disabilities have access to tertiary education or adequate foundational skills development and training.”

Due to exclusion, a substantial portion remained unemployable even when their disability did not affect their work ability.

NPO caring for crash survivors urges caution on the roads during Easter

The Little Eden Society, a home for the profoundly physically and mentally handicapped, has partnered with MasterDrive to raise awareness of the ...
News
2 months ago

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala listed four major challenges:

  • Limited opportunities were due to a pervasive lack of access to diverse careers and meaningful work, compounded by a historical disconnect between educational outputs for people with disabilities and industry needs;
  • Persistent societal barriers which were a result of stereotyping, prejudice and unconscious bias from employers and society;
  • Perceived obstacles to accommodation, while legitimate concerns existed regarding reasonable accommodation; and
  • Health care and transport were seen as insurmountable obstacles rather than manageable, cost-effective adjustments.

To address barriers faced by people with disabilities, the departments needed to enhance their initiatives guided by principles intended to promote alignment and collaboration among spheres of government, she said.

“A fragmented approach by government departments creates a significant barrier to a seamless career pathway for people with disabilities.

“We must dismantle a silo mentality when addressing challenges faced by people living with disabilities and build a truly collaborative, interconnected ecosystem supporting people with disabilities from the classrooms to workplace.”

