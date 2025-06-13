South Africa

Uncle sentenced to life in prison for rape he committed 13 years ago

13 June 2025 - 15:06 By Khodani Mpilo
A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for allegedly raping his 10-year-old niece in January 2012, after his niece came forward in 2024. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Bloemfontein regional court this week sentenced a 51-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece in January 2012.

The now 21-year-old woman disclosed the abuse to a social worker during a counselling session in August 2024.

“She reported that the accused was a trusted family member who began sexually abusing her when she was just 10-years-old, escalating from digital penetration to rape at a residence in Rocklands, Bloemfontein,” Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said on Friday.

It was revealed during sentencing that the accused was on parole for an earlier rape conviction at the time of the offence, “an aggravating factor that underscored the court’s decision to impose life imprisonment”.

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane praised the team responsible for securing his conviction. “Your dedication to a case which took place more than a decade ago is testament to an investigating officer who takes pride in bringing justice to a victim who was crippled with fear for years.”

TimesLIVE

