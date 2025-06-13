The Bloemfontein regional court this week sentenced a 51-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece in January 2012.
The now 21-year-old woman disclosed the abuse to a social worker during a counselling session in August 2024.
“She reported that the accused was a trusted family member who began sexually abusing her when she was just 10-years-old, escalating from digital penetration to rape at a residence in Rocklands, Bloemfontein,” Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said on Friday.
It was revealed during sentencing that the accused was on parole for an earlier rape conviction at the time of the offence, “an aggravating factor that underscored the court’s decision to impose life imprisonment”.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane praised the team responsible for securing his conviction. “Your dedication to a case which took place more than a decade ago is testament to an investigating officer who takes pride in bringing justice to a victim who was crippled with fear for years.”
TimesLIVE
Uncle sentenced to life in prison for rape he committed 13 years ago
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Bloemfontein regional court this week sentenced a 51-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece in January 2012.
The now 21-year-old woman disclosed the abuse to a social worker during a counselling session in August 2024.
“She reported that the accused was a trusted family member who began sexually abusing her when she was just 10-years-old, escalating from digital penetration to rape at a residence in Rocklands, Bloemfontein,” Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said on Friday.
It was revealed during sentencing that the accused was on parole for an earlier rape conviction at the time of the offence, “an aggravating factor that underscored the court’s decision to impose life imprisonment”.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane praised the team responsible for securing his conviction. “Your dedication to a case which took place more than a decade ago is testament to an investigating officer who takes pride in bringing justice to a victim who was crippled with fear for years.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Seven suspects aged 24 to 79 arrested in connection with rapes of minors in a week: police
Life imprisonment for man who raped niece, 11, during 17-month ordeal
Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of his 9-year-old niece
Man who repeatedly raped his niece for almost 6 months sentenced to life in prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos