WATCH | Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo reopens Hamberg Cemetery

First opened in 1888, the cemetery has been extended to accommodate additional grave sites

13 June 2025 - 10:44 By Thandolwethu Radebe and Kabelo Mokoena
As one of many initiatives to respond to growing requests for burial space across the city, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) held a reopening ceremony at the Hamberg Cemetery on Thursday.

First opened in 1888, the cemetery has been extended to accommodate additional grave sites. 

“The City of Johannesburg came up with a team called Service Delivery Through The Eyes of Residents, and JCPZ responded by ensuring Region C has an active cemetery” said David Maluleke, COO of JCPZ. 

In attendance was community development MMC Tebogo Nkoukou and councillor Johannes Goosen of ward 84. Residents of the surrounding community were also in attendance to extend their gratitude for the initiative. 

