The first group of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the Sadc mission there are expected to return on Friday.
They are arriving at Bloemspruit air force base in Bloemfontein at about midday and will be welcomed by minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga, accompanied by members of the military command council.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SANDF troops return from DRC
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
