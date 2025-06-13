South Africa

WATCH | SANDF troops return from DRC

13 June 2025 - 14:18 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The first group of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the Sadc mission there are expected to return on Friday.

They are arriving at Bloemspruit air force base in Bloemfontein at about midday and will be welcomed by minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga, accompanied by members of the military command council.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Group of SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC

They will land at Bloemspruit air force base in Bloemfontein.
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS | Celebrate them while they're alive: families of fallen soldiers find solace at peacekeepers’ memorial

SANDF observes International Day of UN Peacekeepers to honour professionalism, dedication and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers, past and present
News
2 weeks ago

'We will remember them': SANDF pays tribute to fallen soldiers

The chief of the SANDF, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, says the force is now at a critical phase of withdrawal from the Sadc Mission in the Democratic ...
News
2 weeks ago

SANDF reaffirms commitment to peacekeeping efforts across Africa

As South Africa prepares to honour its fallen soldiers in a wreath-laying ceremony, the South African National Defence Force has reaffirmed the ...
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | No need to sugarcoat the withdrawal of SA troops from the DRC — this was a military defeat

It’s not a technical move for continued peace efforts and mediation processes as the minister says
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 78, Ramaphosa to visit on Friday South Africa
  2. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  3. Bail granted to 10 of 11 accused in Sassa fraud and theft case South Africa
  4. Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state South Africa
  5. Government bans import of halephirimi with immediate effect South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News