South Africa

Hawks arrest five suspects in Durban in connection with fraudulent passport syndicate

14 June 2025 - 17:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five people were arrested by the Hawks in Durban on Saturday in connection with the issuance of fraudlent passport for foreign nationals
Five people were arrested by the Hawks in Durban on Saturday in connection with the issuance of fraudlent passport for foreign nationals
Image: HAWKS

Five people were arrested in Durban on Saturday in connection with a fraudulent passport syndicate involving home affairs employees, foreign nationals and a group of locals. 

Hawks national spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the Hawks' serious corruption investigation component had secured a number of arrest warrants which were executed in Durban on Saturday.

“The execution operation emanates from a complaint from the department of home affairs (DHA) relating to the issuance of fraudulent passports to undocumented foreign nationals.

“The allegations of serious offences include corruption, fraud and contraventions of the Identification Act and Immigration Act that took place between February 2020 and July 2023. A group of South African citizens allegedly facilitated the fraudulent acquisition of South African passports by foreign nationals at DHA offices in Durban, specifically the Commercial Street branch. These unlawful activities took place outside regular business hours, including evenings, weekends and public holidays when the DHA offices were officially closed.”

He said preliminary investigations by the DHA confirmed the criminal activities where locals were offered R300 to R1,000 in exchange for their co-operation at DHA offices in Isipingo, Durban Central and Eshowe.

The five suspects arrested in various parts of Durban will face charges of corruption, fraud, contravention of the Immigration Act and contravention of the Identification Act. They will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban on Tuesday, he said.

Seven DHA officials and 31 others have been arrested between September 2022 to date in connection with this syndicate. Of these, 24 — including four DHA officials — have been convicted and sentenced to a combined sentence of 310 years' imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister

A number of government agencies are enforcing accountability in the border and immigration environment and this has resulted in  some of the most ...
Politics
2 months ago

Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina's mother was detained on Saturday after being found at a property in Cape Town despite her South ...
News
3 months ago

EDITORIAL | Schreiber needs to get his house in order if he wants home affairs to go online

Access into and out of South Africa has for too long been a blight on our society, with misrepresentation and fraud at home affairs posing major ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Home affairs cuts visas and permits backlog in half

The department of home affairs has cleared 50% of its backlog of 306,000 visa and other permit applications in three months.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 78, Ramaphosa to visit on Friday South Africa
  2. Bail granted to 10 of 11 accused in Sassa fraud and theft case South Africa
  3. Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state South Africa
  4. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  5. 'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News