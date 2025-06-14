South Africa

Mpumalanga man dies after setting himself, partner and toddler alight

14 June 2025 - 11:49 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case. Stock image.
Police confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A man died after he set himself, his lover and their two-year-old toddler, alight on Thursday in Leslie in Mpumalanga.

According to police, the suspect allegedly poured petrol over himself and the woman who was holding the child and ignited the fuel. The woman was able to flee the scene and asked nearby relatives to help them.

The 30-year-old man, identified as John Masuku, “allegedly set himself alight along with his 28-year-old partner and a two-year-old toddler, after accusing the woman of infidelity during an argument at their residence.

“Emergency services were contacted, and all three individuals were transported to hospital. The child, due to the severity of her injuries, was transferred to another medical facility for specialised care. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the hospital,” police said.

They confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case.

The mother and child are recovering in hospital.

Provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident, saying people should opt for more constructive ways to resolve domestic disputes instead of resorting to gender-based violence.

“This incident is deeply disturbing and highlights the need for peaceful conflict resolution. Violence is never the answer, there are resources and professionals available to help those in distress.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EC woman dies in mysterious circumstances after hospitalisation for GBV assault

A 51-year-old Eastern Cape woman died in a Mthatha hospital on Friday after an alleged gender-based violence incident at a car dealership two weeks ...
News
1 week ago

Central University of Technology student dies in suspected GBV incident

A 19-year-old student from the Central University of Technology was found dead in Colesburg, Northern Cape, on Wednesday morning.
News
2 days ago

Suspect in Likhona Fose murder was previously convicted for attempted murder

“He is charged with premeditated murder, which falls under the offences within the ambit of schedule six. As the NPA we will oppose his release on ...
News
3 days ago

Embassy offers help to family of Kim White Towne, alleged GBV victim in US

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has offered assistance to the family of Capetonian Kim White Towne, who was allegedly ...
News
1 week ago

Body of female found in Paarl after community launch search for teenager

DNA tests will need to be conducted to ascertain her identity, Western Cape police said.
News
1 week ago

From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry

As South Africa grapples with an alarmingly high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents, numerous cases have sparked a widespread outrage and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 78, Ramaphosa to visit on Friday South Africa
  2. Bail granted to 10 of 11 accused in Sassa fraud and theft case South Africa
  3. Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state South Africa
  4. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  5. 'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News