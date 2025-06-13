Ramaphosa expresses heartbreak during Mthatha visit but satisfaction with disaster response

Ramaphosa also reacted with shock to the story of a young woman, Ongezwa Ntlabathi, who lost her three young boys and her mother in the tragedy.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the number of people killed by floods in the Eastern Cape, with 78 lives lost so far, adding that some people were still missing.
Speaking during a visit to flood-ravaged Mthatha on Friday, where he visited some of the affected sites including a bridge where a scholar transport bus ferrying pupils to school was washed away, he said it was a heartbreaking situation.
“The most painful thing that has shattered our hearts is the death of the children in a scholar transport taxi or bus. I feel so much [sadness].”
It was reported during the week that the bodies of six of the 10 pupils from Jumba Senior Secondary school in Tabase village had been recovered, while four were still missing.
Ramaphosa also reacted with shock to the story of a young woman, Ongezwa Ntlabathi, who lost her three young boys and her mother in the tragedy.
Her mother and eldest son’s bodies have not yet been recovered.
The young mother is based in Polokwane and had to rush back home after hearing the devastating news.
“So many of you are in a similar situation. We feel your pain.
“It is deeply saddening to lose your child or your parent.
“We are not used to losing so many people at one time, that is why I came to see for myself what happened,” Ramaphosa said.
He said he had received an extensive briefing from premier Oscar Mabuyane and praised the response from the three spheres of government in helping the victims and searching for those who were still missing.
“That to me demonstrates the capability of our government in responding to disasters like this.
“As the premier says, it could have been much worse than this.
“Obviously, we are disturbed that so many people passed away but it could have been much worse.
“The response teams acted quickly and I’ve also heard good reports about how the [state] mortuary forensic team has acted quickly to do autopsies to ensure [victims’] loved ones are able to receive their remains.”
