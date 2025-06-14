South Africa

Search on for NPO to run Tembisa Old Age Home ahead of reopening after repairs

14 June 2025 - 08:45
The Tembisa old age home was closed in 2019.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The Gauteng social development department (DSD) is preparing to license an operator ahead of the impending reopening of the Tembisa Old Age Home.

The facility, which has a 59-bed capacity, was opened in 2013 but shut in 2019 due to structural and rezoning issues. The residents were transferred to other facilities.

“The municipality, which was the implementing agency, stated that the building encroached on the sports field and thus had to be rezoned. There were also structural issues to be addressed, as some window lintels were sagging,” said DSD spokesperson Teddy Gomba.

Built at a cost of R30m, an amount of R500,000 was spent to fix the defects.

Gomba said the municipality has since rezoned the facility and issued an occupation certificate.

“The department is in the process of reopening the facility and has issued an advertisement inviting NPOs with experience in managing an old-age home. The department is finalising the process and expects to announce the appointed NPO soon,” he said. 

One of the employees who used to work at the home told TimesLIVE she has not received an income since the facility closed its doors in 2019 and said her attempts to get recourse from the employer or the government have failed. 

It's very hard without a salary.”

When she tried to apply for a government child support grant, she was told the system reflected that she was earning a monthly salary. And when she and other workers asked the former centre manager if they could apply for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) grant, she was advised that “if we do that, it will mean that we don't have a job any more”.

I was told I have to go to the centre manager who must write a letter to show that I don't receive a salary. She said we will get our jobs back and we mustn't worry.”

Before the home's closure, the government had also paid an NPO to manage the facility, meaning the staff were its responsibility until being laid off.

“The home was run by an NPO on behalf of the department, with running costs and salaries paid to the responsible NPO, which is considered the employer, not the government,” Gomba said. 

TimesLIVE 

