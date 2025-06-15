South Africa

Armed robbers steal cellphones and pastor's car after storming night prayer service at Mpumalanga church

The suspects, armed with pistols, threatened the congregants and robbed them of 11 cellphones, two amplifiers and the pastor’s vehicle keys

15 June 2025 - 11:37
The congregants were attending an all night prayer at The Moving Ministries of God Church in Numbi, when five unknown men wearing balaclavas entered and robbed congregants. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Mpumalanga police have opened a case of business robbery after armed suspects stormed a church during a night prayer service in Numbi in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, no arrests have been made. 

Congregants were attending an all-night prayer service at The Moving Ministries of God Church when five unknown men wearing balaclavas entered the church.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the suspects, armed with pistols, threatened the congregants and robbed them of 11 cellphones, two amplifiers and the pastor’s vehicle keys. 

“The stolen items were loaded into a white Audi Q3 SUV with registration number KFM 302 MP, which the suspects used to flee the scene. The vehicle has not been recovered at this stage, but tracking efforts are ongoing through the Cartrack company,” Ndubane said.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident.

“We grew up knowing that the house of the Lord is a sacred place to be respected. It is deeply concerning that criminals now boldly target churches. We urge congregants to remain vigilant, especially during night gatherings, to ensure their safety and avoid falling victim to such crimes.”

Ndubane said no injuries were reported during the incident and no shots were fired. 

“Anyone with information that may assist in locating the suspects is urged to contact Det Capt David Hlatshwayo on 0722337530,” he said.

TimesLIVE

