Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt reward

A Durban schoolgirl's efforts in supporting Comrades runners on the 45th cutting near Sherwood have been rewarded, thanks to a businessman, Fred McKenzie, who made an unannounced visit to Northlands Primary School on Friday.
Grade seven pupil Maddyson Shepard,12, became an instant hero when videos of her lending support to runners by cheering them on went viral on social media last Sunday.
McKenzie said he had also seen the video of the teenager when he got home while browsing on social media.
“I realised her efforts were lovely and amazing and made arrangements to meet her after getting information from one of the Facebook users,” he said.
McKenzie, through the help of the school's marketing department, managed to arrange a visit to the school on Friday morning.
Maddyson, together with her classmates were showered with Wimpy vouchers.
“She is exactly the kind of person you see on the video. Free spirited, kind and slightly shy,” said McKenzie.
Shepard said she was proud of her efforts. “We had been on the road since the morning and we had seen the first male and female runners,” she said.
She said during the day, she had rallied behind the runners. “I told some of the runners, 'come on, I know how hard you have worked to get to this point.' Some were tired but others were determined to go on.”
Shepard said when she arrived home, her mother told her someone had taken a video of her.
McKenzie finished his Comrades in 11:34 minutes, bagging the Vic Clapham medal.
“This really meant a lot and will encourage me to do good,” said Shepard.
McKenzie, who runs under the colours of Westville athletics club, described this year’s down run as being the most difficult race he has ever run since he begun his Comrades journey.
His Comrades also came after he faced health complications, which made it even more difficult.
“It was getting late and getting dark. Even though I was facing my fair share of challenges on the road you notice things around you and I also noticed the young girl who was supporting other runners, and was pacing up and down. I thought it was very special,” said McKenzie. He said he knew too well how panic starts to set in when you are on the stretch of the road with just nine kilometres to go to the finish.
“Maddyson was, however, helping other runners in putting one foot on top of another,” said McKenzie
TimesLIVE
Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt reward
Grade seven pupil Maddyson Shepard, 12, became an instant hero when videos of her lending support to runners went viral on social media on Sunday.
Image: Supplied
A Durban schoolgirl's efforts in supporting Comrades runners on the 45th cutting near Sherwood have been rewarded, thanks to a businessman, Fred McKenzie, who made an unannounced visit to Northlands Primary School on Friday.
Grade seven pupil Maddyson Shepard,12, became an instant hero when videos of her lending support to runners by cheering them on went viral on social media last Sunday.
McKenzie said he had also seen the video of the teenager when he got home while browsing on social media.
“I realised her efforts were lovely and amazing and made arrangements to meet her after getting information from one of the Facebook users,” he said.
McKenzie, through the help of the school's marketing department, managed to arrange a visit to the school on Friday morning.
Maddyson, together with her classmates were showered with Wimpy vouchers.
“She is exactly the kind of person you see on the video. Free spirited, kind and slightly shy,” said McKenzie.
Shepard said she was proud of her efforts. “We had been on the road since the morning and we had seen the first male and female runners,” she said.
She said during the day, she had rallied behind the runners. “I told some of the runners, 'come on, I know how hard you have worked to get to this point.' Some were tired but others were determined to go on.”
Shepard said when she arrived home, her mother told her someone had taken a video of her.
McKenzie finished his Comrades in 11:34 minutes, bagging the Vic Clapham medal.
“This really meant a lot and will encourage me to do good,” said Shepard.
McKenzie, who runs under the colours of Westville athletics club, described this year’s down run as being the most difficult race he has ever run since he begun his Comrades journey.
His Comrades also came after he faced health complications, which made it even more difficult.
“It was getting late and getting dark. Even though I was facing my fair share of challenges on the road you notice things around you and I also noticed the young girl who was supporting other runners, and was pacing up and down. I thought it was very special,” said McKenzie. He said he knew too well how panic starts to set in when you are on the stretch of the road with just nine kilometres to go to the finish.
“Maddyson was, however, helping other runners in putting one foot on top of another,” said McKenzie
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Dijana wins 2025 Comrades in another superb sparring race with Wiersma
Gerda Steyn has two options for rare Comrades Up-Down pairing triumph
How to outrun a VAT hike nightmare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos