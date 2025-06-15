Not even gunshot wound could stop runner from Comrades finish

For years Prince Nemutamzhela, a security guard at Irene Dairy Farms, dreamt of running the Comrades Marathon.
But just two weeks before his first race, the 44-year-old was shot in the arm during a home invasion in Thembisa on Gauteng's East Rand. His wife Matodzi Tshikharamedza was shot twice, and his friend was killed.
Amid the trauma and grief, he didn’t expect to run the ultra-marathon, but his injured wife insisted.
“She said: 'Go. You need to clear your head. Even if you’re gone just for a few days, it will help.'”
Armed with painkillers in his pocket for his gunshot wound, Nemutamzhela crossed the finish line outside Moses Mabhida stadium in 11 hours and 48 minutes last Sunday.
“I had some pain, but it came and went. Crossing that finish line, I felt proud. I’d done something big.”
Nemutamzhela said he was cheered on by fellow runners and his club as his wife was still recovering in hospital and his three children, aged 19, 12 and four, had started counselling.
“It was May 20. I had a friend, Nndifheleni Makhema, whom I used to pay to do odd jobs at home to help support his family. That evening, we were repairing the ceiling when a man pointed a gun at my wife outside the house,” he said.
The gunman wanted the keys to the bakkie parked in the yard.
“My wife told him I had it, and he forced her inside the house. I came out of the room and saw what was happening. I told him the keys were in the other car in the yard and that I would need to get it. Just then, my friend came out of the bathroom. My friend tried to run when he saw the gun. The guy shot him in the stomach. He later died in hospital.”
Nemutamzhela told his wife to hide in the children’s bedroom.
“She managed to get in but when I tried to follow, he shot me in the arm,” he said.
Then the gunman fired two bullets through the door. Two bullets struck his wife. The attacker stole two cellphones and fled. Neighbours who rushed to help were threatened by a second man with a gun.
One of them, a local taxi conductor, was also shot and survived.
Nemutamzhela said police have yet to make any arrests.
“I’m going back to the Comrades Marathon next year. I lost a friend. My wife was shot. I was shot. But I still ran the Comrades. I won’t let the pain stop me and I will do it for my friend and my wife, who is my biggest supporter.”
General manager of Irene Athletics Club Wynand Breytenbach said: “We have the greatest respect for him. After the unfortunate incident where he was shot, he stayed positive all the time. He assured me that he was ready to do the Comrades. He really set an example of courage and dedication. He made us proud, and we are glad to have him as a club member.”
Not even gunshot wound could stop runner from Comrades finish
Image: SUPPLIED
