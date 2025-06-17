South Africa

Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders

17 June 2025 - 12:06 By TimesLive
Alleged hitman Vuyolwethu Tshukela has been apprehended.
Image: SAPS

A suspect wanted by police in connection with taxi-related murders, extortion and arson has been arrested and is due to appear in court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In April, police offered a reward of up to R100,000 to help them nab Mthatha-born Vuyolwethu Tshukela, known as “Yesu”. This came after he went on the run after a warrant for his arrest was issued by a court.

The 38-year-old alleged hitman was arrested in Welkom in the Free State on Friday, said Western Cape spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“He is facing charges linked to murder, extortion and arson committed in the Nyanga area and related to the taxi industry.

“As investigations unfold, the suspect could face additional charges.”

Potelwa referred to him as “the Western Cape's number one most wanted suspect”.

Police previously said they also suspected him of involvement in taxi industry murders in Philippi East and Delft last year. 

READ MORE:

Anti-gang unit arrests 18-year-old with guns on Youth Day in Hout Bay

Anti-gang unit police arrested an 18-year-old youth in possession of two handguns and ammunition on Youth Day in Hout Bay, Cape Town.
News
7 hours ago

Q&A with Gen Shadrack Sibiya on lack of arrests after Intercape charges

Police reject claims of cases canned over wrong forms filled out
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Locked & loaded: multiple shootings threaten the public

Patterns of gun violence have changed on the Cape Flats — and across South Africa
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

CRIME STATS | 5,727 murders in first three months of the year

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape contributed the bulk of murders nationally.
News
3 weeks ago

Cops probe fatal shooting of taxi industry leader Mongi Titi in Nyanga

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association secretary Mongi Titi at the Nyanga taxi rank in Cape Town.
News
2 months ago

Arson investigated after fire destroys vehicles at Nyanga taxi rank

Police reinforcements have been deployed at a taxi rank in Cape Town where 18 vehicles were damaged or destroyed by a blaze on Sunday night.
News
4 months ago

18 in court for taxi shooting that left one dead, seven wounded in Nyanga

Eighteen suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on Thursday after a taxi security guard was killed and seven people were ...
News
5 months ago
