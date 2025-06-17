South Africa

Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally

17 June 2025 - 06:36 By Nivashni Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
After a head-on collision, the truck struck the side of the bus, a preliminary crash report indicates.
After a head-on collision, the truck struck the side of the bus, a preliminary crash report indicates.
Image: KZN transport dept

A total of 12 people died in a sideswipe crash involving a truck and a bus  transporting political party supporters on the R34 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Provincial transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma received a report shortly after midnight informing him 10 passengers on the bus had been killed. At 5am the death toll rose to 12, he said on Tuesday morning.

He said based on a preliminary accident report from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), after a head-on collision the truck struck the side of the bus.

"It is reported 10 passengers are seriously injured and are being taken to hospitals, 22 passengers are slightly injured and six passengers were not injured."

The truck and bus drivers survived and were taken to hospital.

"The road has been closed to enable emergency services to provide care to the surviving passengers. At 2am, the scene is active, and we request motorists on  the R34 Vryheid to be patient.

"We have agreed with the RTI team that we will work with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the police as part of a comprehensive investigation."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Student pilot, two others die in light aircraft crash in KZN

The Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Monday confirmed the missing aeroplane had been found and the three people on board had died.
News
1 week ago

Three dead and at least a dozen injured after bus plunges off bridge

Three people died and at least 12 people were injured when a bus plunged off a bridge in Tongaat, north of Durban on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident

Eight people were killed in a horror crash involving a bakkie and tow truck in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha South Africa
  2. Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt ... South Africa
  3. Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended World
  4. Comrades runner Moira Harding's finish could easily have ended in tragedy, says ... South Africa
  5. Aarto traffic law, points demerit system rollout delayed yet again news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 17 June 2025
MAGUDUMANA & BESTER BACK IN COURT