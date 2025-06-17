South Africa

'Fast Guns' gangsters get life for shots that killed child on Cape Flats

17 June 2025 - 17:11 By TIMESLIVE
The target was a member of the Mongrels gang but a child was killed instead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pomiti

Two members of the Fast Guns gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Cape Town for a brazen shooting that claimed the life of a five-year-old child and the attempted murder of nine other people in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.

Carlo Hofmeester and Chadwin Isaacs were convicted by the high court in Cape Town for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the murder of five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie on December 21 2019.

They were also handed 10 years imprisonment for each of the nine counts of attempted murder, five years for illegal possession of firearms and three years for illegal possession of ammunition. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

State advocate Leon Snyman proved the accused were members of the Fast Guns gang who were engaged in drug turf wars with the Mongrels gang in Lavender Hill and surrounding areas,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila on Tuesday.

On the day of the shooting, Mongrels gang members gathered at 37 Drury Court in Lavender Hill to smoke and socialise in what was regarded as Mongrels gang territory. Two of the other victims were at 36 Drury Court.

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Reclaim the Cape Flats from parasitic gangs — here’s how to do it

When gangsters fund political parties and have replaced unscrupulous religious and political leaders as ‘moral’ guides, the fightback must be ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

The deceased lived with his parents at 37 Drury Court and was playing in the yard when a bullet struck his head,” said Ntabazalila.

Hofmeester was recognised running towards No 37, opening the gate and shooting. Isaacs also fired shots and then they fled.

Their target was a member of the Mongrels gang — one of the attempted murder victims.

Ballistic evidence on the scene showed two firearms were used.

"Judge Melanie Holderness agreed with the state that the accused did not show remorse, failed to take the court into their confidence and downplayed the seriousness of the offences as they appeared bored during the trial. There were no substantial and compelling circumstances which allowed the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” said Ntabazalila.

Western Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell lamented the loss of an innocent child's life due to gangsterism holding communities at ransom on the Cape Flats, with many children being caught in the crossfire of gang shootings.

TimesLIVE

