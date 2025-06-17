South Africa

Former prosecutor in court on corruption and money laundering charges

17 June 2025 - 16:39 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is alleged the former prosecutor and her accomplice duped three people into paying R10,000 each for securing permanent employment as prosecutors without following due process of being subjected to interviews.
It is alleged the former prosecutor and her accomplice duped three people into paying R10,000 each for securing permanent employment as prosecutors without following due process of being subjected to interviews.
Image: 123RF

Siphokazi Magangana, a former district court prosecutor, and Yandisa Yolanda Jam Jam appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of corruption and money laundering.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the charges related to allegations of soliciting money from unsuspecting and vulnerable members of the public desperate for employment.

Magangana, previously stationed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, allegedly duped three people in August 2022 into paying R10,000 each into the bank account belonging to Jam Jam in exchange for securing permanent employment as prosecutors without following due process of being subjected to interviews.

“When this promise was not fulfilled, the three complained in May 2023 to the office for ethics and accountability of the NPA for investigation.”

In December 2023, that office recommended the case be referred to the labour relations unit of the NPA for disciplinary action and Magangana be charged with corruption and fraud.

Both accused remain in custody and will return to court on Friday for a possible bail hearing.

“The public is warned not to fall prey to false promises as legitimate NPA hiring processes require no payment of any kind,” Mjonondwane said.

As a public institution, the NPA followed official and transparent recruitment procedures to fill vacancies which are publicised on the NPA and the department of public service and administration websites, and the NPA social media platforms, Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Top tourism post for official on R15k bail

Morufa Moloto, who started her job as CFO of the North West Parks and Tourism Board this month, is due back in court in August
News
2 days ago

Bergview College principal lays criminal charges over rape accusations

Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse has filed a criminal case against ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, EFF leader Julius Malema and Eastern ...
News
4 days ago

Latest FATF grading raises hopes for SA's greylist exit

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) says it has noted considerable progress by South Africa in measures to curb money laundering, terror financing ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha South Africa
  2. Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt ... South Africa
  3. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  4. Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended World
  5. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS